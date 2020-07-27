26-year-old dies in Harlan County crash

A 26-year-old man died Sunday in a crash in south-central Nebraska.

Devon Reames was traveling east on Highway 89 and had neared the outskirts of the village of Stamford when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the Harlan County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Deputy Tucker Spellman investigated the crash and determined that Reames was thrown out of his vehicle, which went into a ditch and rolled several times.

Reames was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

The sheriff's report indicates that Reames was from Fort Worth, Texas; Reames' Facebook page says he moved to Oxford, Nebraska, in June, for a job driving a large mower tractor.

Multiple people posted their condolences on Reames' Facebook page, and his mother, Jeree Reames, thanked Nebraskans for the welcome her son had received.

"He talked about great people he met," she wrote. "Thank you for touching his life."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.