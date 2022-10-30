 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska Penitentiary

  Updated
Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

A 26-year-old inmate died Saturday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Philip Garcia

Phillip Garcia 

Phillip M. Garcia was serving a sentence of 26 to 46 years for felony theft, use of a knife to commit a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections said the cause of death is under investigation. 

Garcia, a Scottsbluff resident, was arrested July 27, 2017, after slashing two tires on his girlfriend's vehicle. He fled from officers of the Scottsbluff Police Department, striking one of the officers in the face during his arrest. 

Under state law, a grand jury is summoned when a person dies while in the custody of or while being apprehended by law enforcement. 

