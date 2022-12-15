 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
26-year-old western Iowa woman killed in crash

A 26-year-old western Iowa woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning near Carroll, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, was killed when her southbound 2007 Chevy Equinox crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 71 north of Carroll around 5:50 a.m. The SUV crashed into a northbound 2022 semitrailer truck driven by Edward Peterson, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and ended up in the west ditch. The semi ended up in the east ditch.

Wuebker, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather and road conditions may have contributed to the crash, the patrol said.

Carroll, which is about 105 miles northeast of Omaha, is about 13 miles south of Auburn.

