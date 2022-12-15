26-year-old western Iowa woman killed in crash

The Iowa State Patrol said Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, was killed when her southbound 2007 Chevy Equinox crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 71 north of Carroll around 5:50 a.m. The SUV crashed into a northbound 2022 semitrailer truck driven by Edward Peterson, 64, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and ended up in the west ditch. The semi ended up in the east ditch.