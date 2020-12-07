27 UNL employees will be laid off as part of $21 million in cuts

Twenty-seven faculty members and staffers will be cut from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln over the next three years, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Deb Fiddelke broke those down to 9.5 full-time staffers and 17.75 full-time faculty members. Fiddelke didn't say from which colleges or departments those would be drawn, but they are filled positions, not vacancies being allowed to go unfilled.

The numbers are fractions because they refer to "full-time equivalent" positions. So two part-time employees might equal one full-time position.

UNL generally described cuts totaling $21 million, the second phase of a total of $38 million to $39 million in budget slashes.

But UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green also announced the restoration to the university of the textiles, merchandising and fashion department, which had been targeted for closure in the first round of cuts. Fiddelke said that means that $1.4 million more in trims will have to be found in early 2021 to make up the difference.