28-year-old man accused of striking man multiple times with truck outside restaurant in Iowa

A 28-year-old Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Thursday night hit-and-run that killed a man.

Kristofer Erlbacher, of Woodbine, Iowa, is accused of striking Caleb Solberg with his 2002 Chevrolet truck multiple times outside Dave's Old Home Cafe in Pisgah, Iowa.

Solberg, 30, of Moorhead, Iowa, died at the scene. Erlbacher continued to drive near his body, preventing others from providing aid, according to an affidavit.

Erlbacher then called Solberg's half-brother, informing him that he killed Solberg, the affidavit said, and eventually left the area.

His truck then had mechanical issues and he called his father for help, who took him back to the restaurant where Harrison County sheriff's deputies arrested him, the affidavit said.

Erlbacher was ordered held without bail by a judge Friday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Pisgah is about 30 miles northeast of Blair, Nebraska.

