$280K of lottery rewards leaves one Nebraska winner speechless and the other not 'real excited'

Darrell Starks of Waterloo doesn’t get stirred up easily.

Not even when he wins a big jackpot in the Nebraska Lottery.

That’s what happened this week after he stopped by the Family Fare on South 203rd Street and bought two quick-play tickets for the Nov. 16 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

The next morning, Starks checked his numbers in the morning paper. Lo and behold! One of his tickets matched the winning numbers: 2, 6, 9, 10 and 33.

“I didn’t get real excited,” he told lottery officials.

Starks said he’s matched four numbers about half a dozen times, for a prize of $450.

This prize was a whole lot bigger: $80,000.

He beat odds of 1 in 501,942 to win the top prize.

Starks said he will use the money to pay off his truck.

Myrna Strain of Genoa was anything but calm when she scratched off a $200,000 winner in the Nebraska Lottery’s Royal Riches Scratch game last week.

She stopped at AJ’s, a convenience store in her hometown, and bought a $20 Royal Riches ticket.