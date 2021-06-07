 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
29-year-old woman from Prague killed in Saunders County crash
0 comments

29-year-old woman from Prague killed in Saunders County crash

A 29-year-old woman from Prague was killed Sunday afternoon when she lost control of the SUV she was driving and it went off the roadway and flipped into a ditch, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office said.

About 4:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a crash about 1¾ miles north of Nebraska Highway 92 on County Road 24, officials said. A northbound GMC Envoy driven by Katie M. Weakly went off the road between County Roads L and M, overturned and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

Weakly was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Fire and rescue crews from Weston, Malmo and Wahoo assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Monty the penguin visits animal friends at California zoo on his birthday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert