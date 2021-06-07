29-year-old woman from Prague killed in Saunders County crash

A 29-year-old woman from Prague was killed Sunday afternoon when she lost control of the SUV she was driving and it went off the roadway and flipped into a ditch, the Saunders County Sheriff's Office said.

About 4:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a crash about 1¾ miles north of Nebraska Highway 92 on County Road 24, officials said. A northbound GMC Envoy driven by Katie M. Weakly went off the road between County Roads L and M, overturned and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said.

Weakly was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Fire and rescue crews from Weston, Malmo and Wahoo assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.