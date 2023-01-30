3 children released from Grand Island hospital after being taken in SUV theft

Three children who were in a Grand Island vehicle when it was stolen early Sunday have been released from a hospital after being treated for hypothermia.

The children, ages 5, 1 and 7 months, were taken to a Grand Island hospital for treatment of suspected hypothermia and frostbite, Capt, Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department said Monday.

"The children were all treated and released to their parents," Duering said. "I understand the two older children were released sooner than the 7-month-old, who needed more treatment."

The incident began about 3 a.m. when a Grand Island resident told police that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was stolen from the 1400 block of North Wheeler with his three children inside. The Traverse had been involved in a police pursuit before officers were aware that children were in the vehicle.

The investigation led authorities to rural neighboring Buffalo County, where officers located the Traverse and arrested two teenage males, but the children were not present.

The 5-year-old and 1-year-old were later found about 5 a.m. inside a second vehicle that had been reported stolen in Kearney, 40 miles west of Grand Island. The infant was found on the front porch of a Hall County farmhouse about 5:30 a.m., Duering said.

"We sent out (an alert) to a (specific) area and the farmer heard it and checked his porch," Duering said. "Thank goodness that farmers are early risers because a lot of people might have slept through it."

The two teenagers, ages 18 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury, possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest.

The investigation found "no negligent behavior on behalf of the parents," who are victims in this case, Duering said.

"The parents loaded the children into the running vehicle due to the cold, and engaged in very brief conversation with neighbors, at which time the suspects took opportunity to steal the running vehicle," he said. "These circumstances were corroborated by video evidence."