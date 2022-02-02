3 people die after being injured on Nebraska roads

Nebraska's traffic death toll for January has hit 26 as the state on Wednesday reported three delayed fatalities, including the deaths of two 18-year-old men.

Angel Pojoy Domingo, 18, of Grand Island, died Tuesday evening at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol said Domingo was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 about 6 a.m. Sunday while fleeing from a traffic stop.

The Toyota collided head-on with a Lincoln Navigator driven by Jose Ulloa, 40, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, near the Giltner exit. Pojoy, who was ejected, and Ulloa both were taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Ulloa later was transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he is being treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. The four passengers in the Navigator all were treated for minor injuries.

Austin Kinser, 18, of Lincoln, died three days after his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Edward Watters, 19, of Lincoln.