3 people die after being injured on Nebraska roads

Nebraska's traffic death toll for January has hit 26 as the state on Wednesday reported three delayed fatalities, including the deaths of two 18-year-old men.
Angel Pojoy Domingo, 18, of Grand Island, died Tuesday evening at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol said Domingo was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 about 6 a.m. Sunday while fleeing from a traffic stop.
The Toyota collided head-on with a Lincoln Navigator driven by Jose Ulloa, 40, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, near the Giltner exit. Pojoy, who was ejected, and Ulloa both were taken to St. Francis Hospital.
Ulloa later was transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he is being treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. The four passengers in the Navigator all were treated for minor injuries.
Austin Kinser, 18, of Lincoln, died three days after his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Edward Watters, 19, of Lincoln.
Lincoln police said Kinser was southbound on Antelope Valley Parkway about 9:30 a.m. Friday as he approached Salt Creek Roadway. They said Watters turned left onto Salt Creek Roadway in front of Kinser. Kinser was hospitalized after the crash and died about 5 p.m. Monday.
Ronald Kapke, 62, of Pleasant Dale, Nebraska, died Jan. 27 and was the second fatality from a two-vehicle crash that occurred Jan. 18 in Seward County. The driver of the second vehicle, Betty Howard, 61, of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, died Jan. 20.
According to investigators from the Seward County Sheriff's Office, Howard was driving a 1991 Nissan Stanza east on U.S. Highway 34, approaching the intersection with 238th Road about 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. Kapke was northbound on 238th Road in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck and failed to yield.
Howard's Nissan collided with the driver's-side door of the pickup truck.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office said the five-year average for January fatalities is 19. In addition to the 26 reported this year, the state reported 24 fatalities in January of 2021, 18 in 2020, 13 in 2019, 16 in 2018 and 22 in 2017.
