3 people die in separate crashes over the weekend on Nebraska roads

Three people died in separate crashes over the weekend on Nebraska roads.

Spencer Bacon, 30, of Anselmo, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Saturday in Grant County, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. Ty Milleson, 23, of Dunning, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene of a Friday night crash in Blaine County, the spokesman said.

A third person died Saturday in a collision in Wayne County. A dispatcher with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that no further information was immediately available.

Bacon was driving a pickup truck west on Nebraska Highway 2 near Hyannis about 8:15 p.m., the spokesman said. Investigators determined that the pickup truck was driven onto the shoulder of the road and overcorrected before rolling, ejecting Bacon.

In the Blaine County wreck, Milleson was driving a Lincoln Town Car north on Nebraska Highway 91 near Dunning when it collided with a southbound pickup truck about 11:15 p.m., State Patrol investigators said. The pickup, driven by Thomas Peaster, 34, of La Loma, New Mexico, entered the northbound lane for an unknown reason and collided with the Town Car.

A passenger in the Town Car, Shelby Wolever, 23, of Snyder, Colorado, was taken to a hospital in Kearney. Peaster sustained only minor injuries.

