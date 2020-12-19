 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
30-year-old man killed when hit by a truck in western Iowa town
0 comments

30-year-old man killed when hit by a truck in western Iowa town

{{featured_button_text}}

An Iowa man was killed when he was struck by a truck as he walked across the street in Pisgah, Iowa.

A 2002 Chevy truck was eastbound on Main Street in Pisgah about 10:10 p.m. Thursday when the truck struck Caleb Solberg, 30, of Moorhead, Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The driver, Kristofer Erlbacher, 28, of Woodbine, Iowa, was not injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Pisgah is about 30 miles northeast of Blair, Nebraska. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert