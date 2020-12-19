30-year-old man killed when hit by a truck in western Iowa town

An Iowa man was killed when he was struck by a truck as he walked across the street in Pisgah, Iowa.

A 2002 Chevy truck was eastbound on Main Street in Pisgah about 10:10 p.m. Thursday when the truck struck Caleb Solberg, 30, of Moorhead, Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The driver, Kristofer Erlbacher, 28, of Woodbine, Iowa, was not injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Pisgah is about 30 miles northeast of Blair, Nebraska.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.