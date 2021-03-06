31-year-old man dies after crash in South Omaha

A fatal crash at 26th and L Streets took the life of a 31-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Omaha police responded to the two-vehicle crash at 5:18 a.m. Saturday.

A 2007 Nissan Altima was going east on L Street at a high speed in the left lane, according to a press release. The driver tried to swerve around a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was also in the left lane, and then struck the center median and sideswiped the Volkswagen.

The Nissan then struck the north side of Omaha Fire Department Fire Station 31, where it came to a stop.

Both occupants of the Nissan were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

The driver of the Nissan, Terry L. Stafford, 31, was transported with CPR in progress and pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, Latesha Phillips, 36, suffered a broken foot and abdominal injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Margarito Olvera-Gonzales, was not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

