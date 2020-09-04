34 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary

Thirty-four inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing at that facility began one week ago, officials said Friday.

The total includes one inmate who was tested upon being admitted to a Lincoln hospital for diagnosis of a separate medical issue. That inmate remains hospitalized.

Testing began at the facility on Aug. 28 in four housing units after one inmate tested positive, and was expanded when the entire penitentiary was placed on quarantine.

More than 600 people agreed to be tested across the facility, Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said in a press release.

Testing will be offered again to inmates on Tuesday. “As the testing is voluntary, it will give those who refused the first time another opportunity to be tested, even if they are not presenting any symptoms,” Frakes said.