34 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary

Thirty-four inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing at that facility began one week ago, officials said Friday.
The total includes one inmate who was tested upon being admitted to a Lincoln hospital for diagnosis of a separate medical issue. That inmate remains hospitalized.
Testing began at the facility on Aug. 28 in four housing units after one inmate tested positive, and was expanded when the entire penitentiary was placed on quarantine.
More than 600 people agreed to be tested across the facility, Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said in a press release.
Testing will be offered again to inmates on Tuesday. “As the testing is voluntary, it will give those who refused the first time another opportunity to be tested, even if they are not presenting any symptoms,” Frakes said.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 are housed separately from the rest of the population. Also, movement of inmates is restricted to limit spread of the virus and common areas are cleaned frequently, the department said.
“Our vigilance has not dropped since the situation involving the first inmate was detected,” Frakes said. “That will continue to be the case until the quarantine is lifted.”
Thirteen inmates have also tested positive for COVID-19 at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center..
Agency-wide, 57 inmates living in Nebraska corrections facilities have tested positive since the onset of the coronavirus. Three inmates housed in Phelps County also tested positive last month.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
