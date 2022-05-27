36-year-old Gering man killed in crash north of Kimball

A 36-year-old Gering man was killed early Friday when his pickup truck went off the road north of Kimball and rolled, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Anthony Coffey was killed about 12:25 a.m. when he was thrown from the 1994 Toyota half-ton pickup truck he was driving, according to the patrol and the Kimball County Sheriff's Office. The pickup left the road while exiting Nebraska Highway 71 to Old Highway 71/County Road 41 East. Coffey overcorrected, the patrol said, causing the pickup to roll. Coffey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, the patrol said.