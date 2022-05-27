 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

36-year-old Gering man killed in crash north of Kimball

  • 0

A 36-year-old Gering man was killed early Friday when his pickup truck went off the road north of Kimball and rolled, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Anthony Coffey was killed about 12:25 a.m. when he was thrown from the 1994 Toyota half-ton pickup truck he was driving, according to the patrol and the Kimball County Sheriff's Office. The pickup left the road while exiting Nebraska Highway 71 to Old Highway 71/County Road 41 East. Coffey overcorrected, the patrol said, causing the pickup to roll. Coffey, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, the patrol said.

Kimball is a little more than 40 miles south of Gering in the Nebraska Panhandle.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These ancient shrimp had 800 dagger-like spines that were used to shred their meals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert