37-year-old dies in apartment fire in south Lincoln

A 37-year-old man was found dead early Wednesday after firefighters were called to an apartment complex in south Lincoln.

Crews were dispatched to the Salt Valley View Apartments about 2:40 a.m., a Lincoln Fire Department spokeswoman said.

Firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and heard smoke detectors sounding when they entered. The fire was contained to the apartment's kitchen. The man was found between the kitchen and the living room.

No other residents of the building at 5500 Salt Valley View were displaced, the spokeswoman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Note: An earlier report from Lincoln officials identified the person who died as a female. The article has been updated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.