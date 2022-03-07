39-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash southeast of Lincoln

A 39-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Lincoln.
Just before 5:45 a.m., the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash near 176th Street and Nebraska Highway 2, southeast of Lincoln.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a westbound Chevy Silverado driven by Heidi Parrish of Talmage, Nebraska, crossed the median and struck a westbound Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Keith Schriner, 56, of Adams, Nebraska.
Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. Schriner was taken to Bryan Health's west hospital campus for treatment. The Sheriff's Office said Parrish was not wearing a seat belt, but Schriner was.
