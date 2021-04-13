$4.99 piece of equipment could have saved Nebraska boater from his 'circle of death' wounds

He knew submerged trees were dangerous on the west side of the 4,974-acre reservoir, but he didn’t expect to encounter one in the middle of Swanson as he sped toward home.

The collision knocked him off the back of the Crestliner Canadian, a walleye boat built to handle heavy waves. The boat continued to spin in the water.

“It’s called the circle of death,” said Paul Barnard, the recreational boating safety program manager for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Eighth District, which operates out of New Orleans. “Most boats turn hard to the right and go in clockwise circles around anyone who has been ejected.”

Borowski, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, twice braved the blades of the propeller to grab on to the back of the boat. The blades caused extensive damage to his arm and hand and sliced off the heel of a foot.

He said he had to try to grab the boat because even though he’s a strong swimmer, he knew he would die in the freezing water before making it to shore.

A piece of equipment that sells for as little as $4.99 could have changed everything.

“A cutoff switch would have saved me from five surgeries, no feeling in my hand and constant pain,” Borowski said. “I’m fortunate and blessed to have what I’ve got.”