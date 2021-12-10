40-year-old Alliance man killed in crash east of the city

A 40-year-old Alliance man was killed Thursday in a crash about 30 miles east of the Nebraska Panhandle city.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. MT on Nebraska Highway 2 near Ellsworth, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday. A preliminary investigation found that an eastbound Ford pickup crossed the center line and struck a westbound Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the Ford, Grant Mann, was taken to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet, a minor, was taken to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said. The crash remains under investigation.

