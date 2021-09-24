40-year-old Fremont man killed in crash near North Bend

A 40-year-old Fremont man was killed in a crash early Friday east of North Bend.
About 2:30 a.m., Dodge County sheriff's deputies were sent to the crash site, which was along U.S. Highway 30 between County Roads 9 and 10 near North Bend. Their investigation found that a vehicle had stalled in the westbound traffic lane of Highway 30 and was stopped, with its flashers going.
A westbound 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Nicholas Bechtel drove up on the crash site, and Bechtel swerved to miss the stalled vehicle. Deputies said his vehicle then entered the south ditch and struck a tree.
Bechtel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Airbags were deployed, the Sheriff's Office said, but Bechtel was not wearing a seat belt.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the North Bend Volunteer Fire Department and the Fremont Police Department.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bob Glissmann
Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.