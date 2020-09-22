 Skip to main content
41-year-old man dies after being struck by a car in Lincoln hit-and-run
41-year-old man dies after being struck by a car in Lincoln hit-and-run

LINCOLN — Lincoln police say a 41-year-old man died Monday night after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

Around 10:30 p.m., Officer Erin Spilker said, police were called about an injured pedestrian near 12th Street and Belmont Avenue, north of Cornhusker Highway. They found him lying on the ground.

Spilker said a witness told police about a vehicle that may have struck the man and left the scene.

A bystander started CPR as the officers searched for the person responsible. The injured man was transported by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.

