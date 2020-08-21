44-year-old man killed in crash near Cedar Rapids, Nebraska

A man from Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, was killed Thursday in a crash southwest of town.
About 5:10 a.m., the Nancy County Sheriff's Office and the Wolbach Fire Department responded to the crash, which occurred on Nebraska Highway 22 near 140th Avenue. They found a gray Pontiac on fire in the west ditch.
After extinguishing the fire, crews found the body of Steven Roan, 44, inside the vehicle.
Cedar Rapids is a little over 45 miles northwest of Columbus.
