 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

44-year-old man killed when SUV hit by train west of York

  • 0

A York man was killed when his SUV was hit by a BNSF Railway train at a crossing west of the city.

Chad Rutten, 44, died shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday after his 2017 Kia Sorento was hit by an eastbound train at the crossing at York County Road K.

Rutten was alone in the SUV at the time of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said. Rutten was heading north on the county road.

The train pushed the SUV for at least a half mile, Vrbka said.

York is about 55 miles west of Lincoln.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

UN negotiating treaty to protect crucial ocean habitats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert