44-year-old New Mexico man fatally injured in crash south of Auburn, Nebraska
A New Mexico man died of his injuries Thursday afternoon after the pickup truck he was driving crossed the center line of a highway and collided with a semitrailer truck south of Auburn, Nebraska.

The Richardson County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the crash, which occurred before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 near Nebraska Highway 62. A southbound 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by 44-year-old Chad Murrish of Lovington, New Mexico, crashed into a northbound semi driven by a 34-year-old man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, officials said.

Murrish was taken to Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, where he died. The semi driver also was taken to that hospital, but later was transferred to Bryan Health in Lincoln.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

