45-year-old Offutt E-4B 'Doomsday' jets to get first cockpit simulator

The E-4Bs earned their Doomsday nickname because one of their chief missions is to maintain communications between military commanders and units in the field even in the event of a nuclear war.

The flying command center has seating for up to 112 people in six sections. Its controls and communications suite have been hardened to withstand an electromagnetic pulse, a damaging burst of radiation.

At all times, Golden said, one of the planes is airborne and a second is on the ground, its crew alert to take off within minutes.

“This platform, and the people that do this 24/7, are the foundation for (nuclear) deterrence for our country,” he said.

Until four years ago, the planes were part of the Offutt-based 55th Wing. In 2016, they were detached from the 55th and placed in the 595th Command and Control Group, under the leadership of the Louisiana-based Global Strike Command.