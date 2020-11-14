45-year-old Offutt E-4B 'Doomsday' jets to get first cockpit simulator

More than 40 years after the E-4B Nightwatch jet began flying out of Offutt Air Force Base, flight crews for the so-called “Doomsday” plane will soon be able to train right here in Nebraska.
The Air Force has announced plans to spend $16 million on the purchase of a cockpit simulator for a 747-200, the civilian version of the E-4B. An Oklahoma firm will reconfigure the simulator’s flight controls to match those of the E-4B, which are different.
“It’s going to be a huge deal for us,” said Col. Brian Golden, commander of the 595th Command and Control Group, which operates the Air Force’s four E-4Bs. “It will save us millions and millions of dollars a year.”
The purchase of the new simulator comes even as the Air Force studies a replacement for the jets, which were built in the mid-1970s, by the late 2020s.
The E-4Bs earned their Doomsday nickname because one of their chief missions is to maintain communications between military commanders and units in the field even in the event of a nuclear war.
The flying command center has seating for up to 112 people in six sections. Its controls and communications suite have been hardened to withstand an electromagnetic pulse, a damaging burst of radiation.
At all times, Golden said, one of the planes is airborne and a second is on the ground, its crew alert to take off within minutes.
“This platform, and the people that do this 24/7, are the foundation for (nuclear) deterrence for our country,” he said.
Until four years ago, the planes were part of the Offutt-based 55th Wing. In 2016, they were detached from the 55th and placed in the 595th Command and Control Group, under the leadership of the Louisiana-based Global Strike Command.
In recent years, the Nightwatch crews have coped with a series of natural disasters that have afflicted Offutt. In June 2017, two of the E-4Bs were knocked out of service for several weeks when an EF-1 tornado hit Offutt’s flight line and forced repairs that cost $8.3 million.
Then in March 2019, floodwaters filled the 595th’s hangar up to 8 feet deep and wrecked the alert facility where the crews wait to fly. The hangar and headquarters were returned to use weeks later after the waters receded, though with makeshift water and sewer service. The giant hangar is one of the few buildings that is being salvaged from the flood. A new alert facility is part of the Air Force’s multi-year reconstruction plan at Offutt.
As if that weren’t enough, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the base to close down to visitors for months. Many workers had to abandon their interim offices to work from home.
Through it all, the Nightwatch crews have maintained their essential, round-the-clock vigil. That includes sending five-member flight crews to Miami for four to six weeks of training using the last commercial 747-200 simulator in the United States. The simulators aren’t needed much because the planes were last manufactured by Boeing in 1991 and are no longer flown for passenger use by any airline in the world. Only a few cargo versions are in service.
Because the E-4B’s cockpit controls are different from the 747’s, some training must be done in the real aircraft, including the tricky but critical task of aerial refueling. That’s a costly proposition. At $130,000 an hour, the E-4B is the Air Force’s most expensive airplane to fly.
“We’re going to be able to do a lot more in the simulator,” Golden said. “This is a great efficiency thing that we should have done years ago.”
The simulator is expected to be delivered in April 2022. It won’t be at Offutt. Instead it will be in an office park in La Vista, near the Cabela’s sporting goods store.
The refurbished simulator may arrive in Omaha before its airmen do.
That’s because the 595th Command and Control Group is scheduled to move its flight operations to the Lincoln Airport in March as Offutt shuts down for a $144 million renovation of its 11,700-foot runway.
The runway project is the most extensive reconstruction at Offutt since it was built to serve the Glenn L. Martin Bomber plant in 1941, and extended to its current length in the mid-1950s
Golden said the 595th will spend $7 million to lease temporary facilities in Lincoln close to those of the 55th Wing. The 55th Wing is renovating a hangar originally built for B-47 Stratojets when part of the airport was an Air Force base in the 1950s, at a cost of $31.6 million.
“This is costing the Department of Defense a fair amount of money,” Golden said.
He said the two units will share some vehicles and equipment but will operate out of separate buildings, just as they do at Offutt.
E-4B maintenance crews will work in Lincoln on two-week temporary duty rotations instead of commuting by bus each day, Golden said. Because there are no hangars in Lincoln large enough for the giant E-4s, they will be flown to other bases for heavier maintenance.
The runway is slated to reopen in fall 2022.
