A 49-year-old Minnesota woman was fatally injured Thursday morning in a crash involving a car and semitrailer truck about 25 miles north of Norfolk.
Around 4:50 a.m. multiple agencies, including the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Osmond Fire and Rescue, responded to the crash which occurred when a car traveling west crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling east. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 20 about two miles west of the U.S. Highway 81 intersection, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s driver, a 36-year-old man, was first taken to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk and then to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The semi driver, a 71-year-old man from Orchard, Nebraska, was first taken to the CHI Health hospital in Plainview then transferred to a hospital in Sioux City. His injuries are not life-threatening.
The stretch of Highway 20 where the crash occurred reopened around 12 p.m. Thursday. The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members.