54-year-old Nebraska man dies after being pinned between two semis

A 54-year-old man from Benkelman, Nebraska, died Sunday after he was pinned between two semitrailer trucks in Wauneta, according to the State Patrol.

Brian Stute had parked his semi at a grain elevator near the intersection of Kiowa Street and North Arapahoe Avenue to unload a trailer full of grain, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas wrote in an email.

He was at the rear of the trailer unrolling a tarp when the driver of another semi, a 40-year-old Wauneta woman, parked behind his trailer, according to the patrol.

She got out of her semi to talk to Stute, then the truck rolled down a slope and pinned him, according to Thomas. Stute was taken to Chase County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing. Asked whether charges are being considered, Thomas said that will be handled by the county attorney once the investigation is complete.