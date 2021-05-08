55th Wing puts trouble-prone Open Skies jet out to pasture

The OC-135 is the second of the 45th's nine planes to retire in six months. Last November, the unit held a similar ceremony for an equally cranky WC-135 Constant Phoenix jet that the squadron's chaplain memorably christened "Lucifer's Chariot" because of the havoc it created for air crews and maintenance teams.

Boeing built the plane and delivered it to the Military Air Transport Service April 30, 1962, according to "Super Snoopers," a 2020 book detailing the history of the 55th Wing's fleet of C-135 type jets. Three years later, it was reconfigured for weather reconnaissance and based in California until it was transferred to the 55th Wing at Offutt. The plane was outfitted with an expensive suite of cameras, called sensors, and for nearly 20 years has been dedicated exclusively to flying Open Skies missions.

"It's become kind of a family. You get to go out, you get to be part of a team, away from anyone else — on your own, unafraid, in a place that not many Americans go to," said Lt. Col. Chris Reteneller, a veteran of the squadron.