55th Wing renovates old SAC hangar in Lincoln to use during Offutt runway project

When the 55th Wing’s RC-135 reconnaissance jets hop from Offutt Air Force Base to their temporary quarters at Lincoln Airport next spring, they will be following in the tire tracks of some of the Air Force’s earliest, and most historic, jet bombers.

From 1954-65, the newly renovated north hangar, its south twin and adjacent apron for parking aircraft were home to two Strategic Air Command bomb wings at what was then the Lincoln Air Force Base. As many as 100 of the new B-47 Stratojets were assigned to Lincoln, along with KC-97 flying fuel tankers to keep them airborne on their extended missions. The Stratojets stood on alert to carry nuclear bombs in case of war with the Soviet Union.

“It has quite a history,” said Rob Branting, a Cold War historian and project manager of the Lincoln Air Force Base Legacy Project.

The 55th Wing has nearly completed a $31.6 million project to renovate the historic north hangar and adjacent apron, plus erect a smaller temporary hangar. The Air Force will also pay $27,000 a month to lease the space.