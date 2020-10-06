55th Wing renovates old SAC hangar in Lincoln to use during Offutt runway project

When the 55th Wing’s RC-135 reconnaissance jets hop from Offutt Air Force Base to their temporary quarters at Lincoln Airport next spring, they will be following in the tire tracks of some of the Air Force’s earliest, and most historic, jet bombers.
From 1954-65, the newly renovated north hangar, its south twin and adjacent apron for parking aircraft were home to two Strategic Air Command bomb wings at what was then the Lincoln Air Force Base. As many as 100 of the new B-47 Stratojets were assigned to Lincoln, along with KC-97 flying fuel tankers to keep them airborne on their extended missions. The Stratojets stood on alert to carry nuclear bombs in case of war with the Soviet Union.
“It has quite a history,” said Rob Branting, a Cold War historian and project manager of the Lincoln Air Force Base Legacy Project.
The 55th Wing has nearly completed a $31.6 million project to renovate the historic north hangar and adjacent apron, plus erect a smaller temporary hangar. The Air Force will also pay $27,000 a month to lease the space.
The Wing plans to move up to 900 of its flight crew and support staff there next March. They will operate out of Lincoln while construction workers completely rebuild the Offutt’s 11,700-foot runway for the first time since it was built, in 1941, and extended to its current length in the mid-1950s. That $144 million project is expected to continue until the fall of 2022. Adding in $17 million for transportation and lodging costs, the total price tag is a little less than $200 million.
“We will be able to extend the life of Offutt for 50 years,” said Col. Alan Dayton, commander of the 55th Mission Support Group. “It affects generations of air crew to come.”
Despite patchwork repairs over the years, the Offutt runway has been in terrible shape for a long time, Air Force officials say. Five years ago, concern about its deteriorating condition prompted Nebraska political leaders, including the Congressional delegation, to lobby hard for funding for the runway project.
Finally, they got it.
For the past several months, workers have been rehabbing the old north hangar and its surroundings. The 55th Wing took over a building that was little changed since it was built in the early 1950s and that had stood empty for 15 years, except for the birds who made a home there.
“It was heavy avian waste,” Dayton said. “Pretty archaic.”
The two hangars originally cost $750,000 ($7.2 million in today’s dollars), Branting said. They were sturdy and modern, featuring 20-inch thick concrete floors with radiant heating, earthquake-proof masonry, and de-icing grids under the 6½-story doors. At 98,270 square feet, each could hold four B-47s and were among the 12 largest aircraft hangars in the country.
The Air Force used them until the base was closed and the area on the west side of the runways turned into an industrial park. Goodyear leased both hangars in the mid-1970s and used them until 2004 as its global distribution center for belts and radiator hoses, said Bob McNally, operations director for the Lincoln Airport Authority.
“They were never used (by Goodyear) as hangars. They were simply very large warehouses,” he said.
The south hangar is still being used as warehouse space by another company.
The 55th Wing has installed new lighting in the north hangar, so maintenance crews will be better able to see while conducting inspecting and repairing the 55th Wing’s 29 C-135-variant reconnaissance jets. Chain-link fencing marks off areas for parts storage.
The most noticeable changes are new office space and a large lunchroom at the hangar’s east end, near the loading docks. Four refrigerators, three coffee makers and six microwaves are already there, waiting to be plugged in. Once the lunchroom is in use, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service will install a “micromart,” with food for sale.
Across the parking lot, the 55th Wing has put up a temporary clamshell hangar, for refueling and general maintenance. It is on the site of World War II-era hangars that have since been demolished.
Outside, the concrete apron was milled to a depth of three inches and resurfaced with asphalt.
“It’s about done. We could almost move in now,” said Lt. Col. Derek Michaud, deputy commander of the Mission Support Group and director of the runway program management office.
But in one of several delays to the project, the Wing decided to wait until March so most runway demolition at Offutt could take place during spring instead of winter.
Dayton said an inspection two weeks ago showed the pavement of the Offutt runway once again crumbling. Inspectors found chunks of ripped-up pavement, which poses a hazard to aircraft if ingested into jet engines.
“The timing couldn’t be any better,” he said. “We are at the end of the life of this runway.”
