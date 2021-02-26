56-year-old man killed when car crashes just outside Grand Island city limits

A Grand Island man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving went off the road and crashed, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.
Robert Dahlstrom, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 10:40 p.m.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the crash near the intersection of East Capital Avenue and U.S. Highway 30, just outside the Grand Island city limits. Dahlstrom's car, a 1997 Buick Park Avenue, was headed east when it failed to make a curve to the right. It left Capital Avenue on the north side of the road, eventually striking hay bales and two parked vehicles, the Sheriff's Office said.
