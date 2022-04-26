 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
57-year-old driver dies in two-vehicle crash in Lincoln

  • Updated
A 57-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th Street and Revere Lane in southeast Lincoln.

Investigators from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Haroon Sediqi of Lincoln and Noriza Perez-Perez, a 39-year-old Lincoln woman, were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday when their vehicles collided head-on. Sediqi, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus, where he was pronounced dead. 

Perez-Perez, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for her injuries at the hospital. The Lancaster County Attorney has ordered an autopsy. 

