57-year-old driver dies in two-vehicle crash in Lincoln

Investigators from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Haroon Sediqi of Lincoln and Noriza Perez-Perez, a 39-year-old Lincoln woman, were headed in opposite directions on 70th Street about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday when their vehicles collided head-on. Sediqi, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus, where he was pronounced dead.