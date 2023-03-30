The Cass County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified a man who died in a house fire last week in Greenwood.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Cass County 911 received reports of a house fire in the village of Greenwood shortly before 11 p.m. on March 23. Crews from Greenwood, Waverly, Ashland and Murdock assisted in putting out the fire.

The body of Jess Ray Hunt, 58, was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished. No information about his cause of death or the cause of the fire is available. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office is conducting an investigation.

Greenwood is a small village located about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln on U.S. Highway 6.