 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

59-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln Correctional Center

  • Updated
  • 0

A former resident of Fremont who was serving a prison sentence for possession and delivery of a controlled substance has died. 

Jack Talbitzer

Jack Talbitzer

Jack Talbitzer, 59, died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He was being treated for a medical condition at the Lincoln Correctional Center, the spokeswoman said. 

Talbitzer, who was convicted in Dodge County, began serving a one-year sentence in May. Under state law, whenever someone dies in the custody of law enforcement, a grand jury is called to conduct an investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Watch Now: Related Video

Little boy runs up to Pope Francis during weekly audience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert