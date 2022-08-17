59-year-old inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

A former resident of Fremont who was serving a prison sentence for possession and delivery of a controlled substance has died.
Jack Talbitzer, 59, died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He was being treated for a medical condition at the Lincoln Correctional Center, the spokeswoman said.
Talbitzer, who was convicted in Dodge County, began serving a one-year sentence in May. Under state law, whenever someone dies in the custody of law enforcement, a grand jury is called to conduct an investigation.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272