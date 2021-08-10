6,000-acre Hackberry Wildfire in Nebraska Panhandle mostly contained

The 6,000-acre Hackberry Wildfire, which was started by lightning Aug. 5 in the Nebraska Panhandle, was about 95% contained as of Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday afternoon, Jodie Fawl, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said crews were wrapping up their work.

The fire, which started 20 miles east of Harrisburg in Banner County, spread east into Morrill County, Fawl said.

Nebraska’s single engine air tanker and two additional tankers from South Dakota dropped retardant on the fire, Bryan Tuma, NEMA's assistant director, said in a press release. A large air tanker from Colorado also assisted. In addition, NEMA said, an aircraft outfitted with infrared and color sensors from Colorado monitored the fire because smoky conditions made it difficult for ground crews and other aircraft to determine where suppression efforts were needed.

The Nebraska National Guard sent 12 soldiers and three helicopters. NEMA said the crews flew 141 flights and dropped 141,405 gallons of water on the fire.