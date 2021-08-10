 Skip to main content
6,000-acre Hackberry Wildfire in Nebraska Panhandle mostly contained
The 6,000-acre Hackberry Wildfire, which was started by lightning Aug. 5 in the Nebraska Panhandle, was about 95% contained as of Monday afternoon.

hackberry1

The Hackberry Wildfire, which was started by lightning Aug. 5 in Banner County in the Nebraska Panhandle, drew firefighting crews from across the region.

By Tuesday afternoon, Jodie Fawl, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said crews were wrapping up their work.

The fire, which started 20 miles east of Harrisburg in Banner County, spread east into Morrill County, Fawl said. 

Nebraska’s single engine air tanker and two additional tankers from South Dakota dropped retardant on the fire, Bryan Tuma, NEMA's assistant director, said in a press release. A large air tanker from Colorado also assisted. In addition, NEMA said, an aircraft outfitted with infrared and color sensors from Colorado monitored the fire because smoky conditions made it difficult for ground crews and other aircraft to determine where suppression efforts were needed.

The Nebraska National Guard sent 12 soldiers and three helicopters. NEMA said the crews flew 141 flights and dropped 141,405 gallons of water on the fire.

The Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team, which includes members from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Nebraska Forest Service, also deployed. The Banner and Scotts Bluff County Roads Departments and the Nebraska Department of Transportation used heavy equipment to help establish containment lines around the fire. And the Firefighter Ministry delivered food, water and supplies to the firefighters.

Twenty volunteer fire departments with 120 fire engines fought the wildfire, which officials said was fueled by drought and warm-weather patterns.

