6 more Iowa bars, including 1 in Council Bluffs, accused of violating governor’s emergency orders

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division is scheduling hearings on complaints against six businesses accused of violating Gov. Kim Reynolds’ COVID-19 orders on virus mitigation, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
The hearings pertain to the following establishments:
- Cube Ultra Lounge in Council Bluffs: The lounge is alleged to have violated the governor’s order on Sept. 4 by failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone and by failing to ensure that all patrons had a seat at a table or bar.
- Bo-James in Iowa City: The restaurant is accused of violating the governor’s orders on Aug. 28 by failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; by failing to ensure that all customers who were served alcoholic beverages were also served food; and by failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar.
- Xcaret Club and Lounge in West Des Moines: The bar is alleged to have violated the governor’s order on Aug. 22 by failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone and by failing to ensure that all patrons had a seat at a table or bar.
- Shotgun Betty’s in West Des Moines: The bar is alleged to have violated the governor’s order on Aug. 22 by failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone and by failing to ensure that all patrons had a seat at a table or bar.
- Knights of Pythias, Furgerson Lodge No. 5 in Waterloo: The lodge is accused of violating the governor’s order on Sept. 9 by opening the business to the general public.
- Edo’s Sports Bar in Waterloo: The bar is alleged to have violated the governor’s order on Sept. 11 by failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; by failing to ensure that all customers who were served alcoholic beverages were also served food; and by failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar.
Each licensee faces a potential civil penalty for their violations, including a $1,000 fine for a first offense, and has the right to appeal.
The Iowa Capital Dispatch recently reported that complaints from Iowans about bars and restaurants with liquor licenses failing to impose COVID-19 mitigation measures have increased fivefold.
Between March 17 and July 29, the Alcoholic Beverages Division fielded 147 complaints — an average of just over one complaint per day — about Iowa bars and restaurants violating laws and orders related to COVID-19 mitigation. Between July 30 and Sept. 8, the division fielded 229 such complaints, an average of 5.7 complaints per day.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals handles complaints involving food establishments that do not have a liquor license, and it has received a total of 962 complaints related to restaurants’ COVID-19 mitigation efforts but issued one warning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!