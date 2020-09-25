6 more Iowa bars, including 1 in Council Bluffs, accused of violating governor’s emergency orders

Each licensee faces a potential civil penalty for their violations, including a $1,000 fine for a first offense, and has the right to appeal.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch recently reported that complaints from Iowans about bars and restaurants with liquor licenses failing to impose COVID-19 mitigation measures have increased fivefold.

Between March 17 and July 29, the Alcoholic Beverages Division fielded 147 complaints — an average of just over one complaint per day — about Iowa bars and restaurants violating laws and orders related to COVID-19 mitigation. Between July 30 and Sept. 8, the division fielded 229 such complaints, an average of 5.7 complaints per day.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals handles complaints involving food establishments that do not have a liquor license, and it has received a total of 962 complaints related to restaurants’ COVID-19 mitigation efforts but issued one warning.