6-year-old killed in ATV crash on farm in northeast Nebraska
A 6-year-old boy died Saturday morning in an all-terrain vehicle crash on a farm in rural Cedar County in northeast Nebraska.

The ATV flipped on top of the boy when he tried to drive over an embankment, according to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff's Office. 

The boy was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

