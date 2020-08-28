600 inmates at Nebraska State Penitentiary will be tested after one tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday, forcing three housing units to quarantine.

Nearly 600 inmates are being quarantined and will be tested, and contact tracing is being conducted, the department said in a statement. The 600 being tested include inmates living in the same housing unit as person who tested positive, as well as those in two other nearby units. Movement within and between units will be restricted.

Corrections officials hoped to complete all of the tests by the end of the day Friday, and said it may take several days to receive results.

The inmate who tested positive was experiencing symptoms but did not immediately tell corrections staff.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said the department is "acting swiftly and following the appropriate protocol for keeping all inmates and staff members healthy and safe.”