65-year-old man killed near Grand Island when van hits train

A 65-year-old man from Alda, Nebraska, was killed late Wednesday in a crash southwest of Grand Island when the van he was driving hit a train.

Just after 10:10 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash with injuries at U.S. Highway 30 and Schimmer Road. Deputies found that a westbound 2001 Dodge van had struck a Union Pacific train.

U.P. workers had been moving several train cars from the main track on the south side of Highway 30 across the highway to the north, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the van was identified as Paul Arndt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The U.P. workers were not injured, officials said.

The crash site is northeast of Alda.

