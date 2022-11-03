 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

65-year-old Omaha woman killed in crash on Highway 75 north of Auburn

  • Updated
  • 0

An Omaha woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 75 north of Auburn, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Just before 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said, a 911 call came in about a crash involving two vehicles on the highway between 735th and 736th Roads.

Investigators determined that a southbound vehicle driven by Anne Reynolds, 65, crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Sarah Wiltse, 33, of Nebraska City.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old passenger in her vehicle and Wiltse were taken to the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn for treatment of their injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the Sheriff's Office said.

Auburn is about 65 miles south of Omaha. 

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA discovers largest meteor impact crater on Mars since exploration began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert