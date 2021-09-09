 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
66-year-old woman dies, another person critically injured in Lincoln collision
0 comments

66-year-old woman dies, another person critically injured in Lincoln collision

A 66-year-old woman has died and another person was in critical condition after a Thursday morning collision in Lincoln. 

The woman died shortly after being taken to the hospital. 

Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers went to South 40th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 just before 11 a.m. Thursday, where they found two vehicles had collided. 

Investigators said a Honda Accord was heading north on 40th Street and collided with a Jeep Liberty that was going east on Highway 2. The woman who died was the driver of the Liberty. The Accord driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Lincoln police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert