66-year-old woman dies, another person critically injured in Lincoln collision

A 66-year-old woman has died and another person was in critical condition after a Thursday morning collision in Lincoln.
The woman died shortly after being taken to the hospital.
Officers and Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers went to South 40th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 just before 11 a.m. Thursday, where they found two vehicles had collided.
Investigators said a Honda Accord was heading north on 40th Street and collided with a Jeep Liberty that was going east on Highway 2. The woman who died was the driver of the Liberty. The Accord driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lincoln police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
