69-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

A 69-year-old inmate convicted of sexually assaulting two girls died Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. 

Daniel A. Holliday, formerly of Lexington, Nebraska, was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting girls who were 5 and 14 years of age.

He had also been found guilty of creating a sexually explicit video featuring one of the girls. He pleaded guilty in April of 2011.

During his sentencing, Holliday apologized and told a Dawson County District Court judge: “I hate myself for what I did and I’m sorry.”

The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Whenever someone in custody dies in Nebraska, a grand jury is called to conduct an investigation.

