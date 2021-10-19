69-year-old woman dies when train hits her car just east of Cozad

A 69-year-old woman died after her car was struck by a Union Pacific train about one mile east of Cozad in south-central Nebraska.

Sandy A. Starnes of Cozad was pronounced dead at the scene about 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office. She was the lone occupant of a 2013 Dodge Avenger that was struck by the westbound train at a railroad crossing along U.S. Highway 30.

Investigators determined that the Dodge was facing south and sitting on the railroad tracks. Cozad Volunteer Fire Department members used hydraulic tools to extract Starnes from the vehicle.

The Cozad Police Department assisted with the investigation. A Union Pacific Railroad investigator was also on scene, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.