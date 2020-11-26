7 of Nebraska's 10 largest cities now mandate masks. Find out where.

Wayne asked his legislative legal staffer to explore what would need to be changed in state law to make local mask mandates possible. He found out that the law already allowed them.

“Cities are paying high-dollar attorneys to do this,” Wayne said, laughing. “So send me the bill.”

Ricketts, during his press briefing on Wednesday, said he hasn’t changed his mind about a broad statewide mask mandate. He noted that Nebraska’s directed health measures include a limited mask requirement. In indoor businesses, staff and patrons must wear masks when they are within 6 feet of each other for 15 or more consecutive minutes.

A few holdouts remain to the local mandates.

Bree Robbins, city attorney in Nebraska’s third-largest city, Bellevue, has questioned whether a local mask ordinance would be legal.

But Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said his city is considering its options, including a ban, as more cities adopt mandates. One other possibility: providing signs for businesses that want them recommending that masks be worn.

Lynn Rex, executive director of the League of Nebraska Municipalities, said she expects “more and more” cities to consider mandates until a vaccine is available.