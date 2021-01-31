70 Korean War MIAs have been identified from remains released after 2018 Kim-Trump summit

With help from U.S. air power, they fought their way out, inflicting nearly 50,000 casualties on the Chinese while losing 8,500 dead, wounded or missing — plus another 7,500 to frostbite.

Rex Gruber, 89, of Omaha served in Fox Company of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. His unit of fewer than 250 Marines was trapped on a hilltop, fighting off the waves of attack, night after night.

Gruber was wounded early in the battle when a bullet shattered his ankle and injured his foot. He lay shivering in a medical tent for 10 days, battling frostbite in the minus 30 degree cold. Finally another Marine unit — which earned the nickname “Ridgerunners” — slogged through heavy snow to help.

When the Marines finally abandoned their camp, the casualties were loaded into trucks as the survivors prepared to fight their way out of the trap.

“They threw the wounded Marines in on top of the dead ones,” Gruber recalled, for the bumpy, treacherous ride, as they fought their way back to the sea. He spent more than a year in military hospitals, until his discharge from the Marines in February 1952.