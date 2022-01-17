70-year-old Columbus man, in prison for DUI, dies at Omaha hospital

A 70-year-old inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha died Sunday at an Omaha hospital.

Richard E. Baney was sentenced in October to one year and nine months for second-offense driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Baney, a Columbus resident, was sentenced in Madison County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Under state law, a grand jury must be called to investigate all in-custody deaths.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.