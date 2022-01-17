 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
70-year-old Columbus man, in prison for DUI, dies at Omaha hospital
  Updated
A 70-year-old inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha died Sunday at an Omaha hospital. 

Richard Baney

Richard Baney 

Richard E. Baney was sentenced in October to one year and nine months for second-offense driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Baney, a Columbus resident, was sentenced in Madison County. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Under state law, a grand jury must be called to investigate all in-custody deaths.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

