70-year-old inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in Nebraska prison

A 70-year-old Nebraska prison inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Necdet "Nick" Canbaz had been found guilty in the September 1998 shooting his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend, Debora Peralta. Peralta was shot in the back of the head on the sidewalk in front of her Omaha apartment near 39th and Cass Streets.

Prosecutors described Canbaz as a stalker obsessed with Peralta after she ended their four-year relationship in July 1998.

In 2000, the high court affirmed Canbaz's conviction and sentence, saying there were no errors that warranted a new trial.

Canbaz died Sunday. The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is the case any time an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.