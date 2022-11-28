 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
70-year-old inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in Nebraska prison

  • Updated
  • 0

A 70-year-old Nebraska prison inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. 

Necdet Canbaz

Necdet Canbaz 

Necdet "Nick" Canbaz had been found guilty in the September 1998 shooting his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend, Debora Peralta. Peralta was shot in the back of the head on the sidewalk in front of her Omaha apartment near 39th and Cass Streets.

Prosecutors described Canbaz as a stalker obsessed with Peralta after she ended their four-year relationship in July 1998.

In 2000, the high court affirmed Canbaz's conviction and sentence, saying there were no errors that warranted a new trial. 

Canbaz died Sunday. The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Corrections. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is the case any time an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

