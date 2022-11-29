70-year-old North Platte man dies after Jeep runs off road, hits tree

A 70-year-old North Platte man died after the Jeep he was driving ran off the road and crashed into a tree south of the city.

A call about a crash near South Buffalo and West Lake Roads came in from passersby before 3:15 p.m. Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported.

It appeared that Edward G. Johnson had some sort of medical issue and drove his Jeep Wrangler off the road. Johnson apparently was not wearing a seat belt when the Jeep hit the tree, officials said, and he hit his head on the windshield.