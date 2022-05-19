71-year-old man dies in car-semi crash in Hastings

A 71-year-old man died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision near the entrance to Central Community College in Hastings.

Frank Larson of Hastings was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Hastings Police Department. The crash occurred about 4:35 p.m.

Investigators determined Larson was driving a 2002 Buick Regal northbound on Technical Boulevard and failed to yield to traffic on U.S. Highway 6. The Buick was struck by an eastbound semitrailer, whose driver was not injured.

The crash caused Highway 6 traffic to be diverted in both directions until 7:30 p.m.

Larson is the 94th person to die this year on Nebraska roads.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.