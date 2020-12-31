72-year-old Nehawka man dies in grain bin accident

A man from Nehawka, Nebraska, died Wednesday in a grain bin accident, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

Timothy Savage, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff William Brueggemann said. The incident occurred about 4 p.m. at 4720 Van Dorn St., south of Nehawka.

Investigators determined that Savage and a grandson were working on a door when the large grain enclosure failed, covering Savage with corn. Emergency personnel from Cass County, Nehawka, Murray and Plattsmouth responded to the scene.

First responders worked to contain the corn spill from the large grain bin.

Nehawka is a village of about 200 people 40 miles east of Lincoln.

