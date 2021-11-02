 Skip to main content
75-year-old inmate convicted of sexual assault of minor dies at Lincoln hospital
A 75-year-old man serving a lengthy sentence at the Nebraska State Penitentiary for first-degree sexual assault of a minor died Monday in a Lincoln hospital. 

Marvin Lovette, formerly of Aurora, Colorado, was sentenced March 7, 2006 in Hall County to 46 to 62 years in prison. Jurors convicted Lovette, then 58, of having had sex on three occasions with a 13-year-old girl that he met in through an internet chat room. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined. According to state law, a grand jury must investigate the death of anyone in custody. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

